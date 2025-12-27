Collapse Life

Collapse Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
5h

The curatorial work here is excellent. Organizing these conversations by system (perception warfare, financial collapse, medical authoritarianism) makes it way easier to map the overlapping control mechanisms at play. The framing of bioethics as institutional capture rather than just policy disagreement is particularly sharp. I've personally found that once you see technocracy as the throughline connecting these seemingly disparate crises, the whole picture snaps intofocus.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Collapse Life
Susan Harley's avatar
Susan Harley
7h

What an amazing collection of informative interviews . Bravo for Collapse Life and what you both bring to the world, thank you 🙏🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Collapse Life
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Collapse Life · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture