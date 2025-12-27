2025 was not a year for casual conversations. Few, if any, of our podcasts were about comfortable or trendy topics. You just need to look at how the YouTube algorithm treats our channel for evidence of how these dialogues struggle to break through.

But we don’t do what we do to win acceptance from YouTube’s censors — AI or otherwise.

Nevertheless, if you’re looking for ways to see more clearly, orient yourself to the changes around us, and act deliberately in a rapidly changing world, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re new to Collapse Life or have been dipping in and out across the past year, this guide is organized to help you catch up without scrolling endlessly or guessing where to start.

A couple of quick notes: first — one of our readers suggested a ‘donate’ button for our homepage in order to support our channel on an as-inspired basis. Producing researched, quality journalism is something we don’t take lightly here at Collapse Life. Aside from paid subscriber exclusives, we never paywall our content or hawk wares for sponsors. The donate button (and this update) isn’t a hard sell, it’s just to say: you can now support us, as and when you feel inclined. Just go to collapselife.com.

Second — a couple of other readers asked us to put audio versions of this content on podcast outlets (Spotify and the like). This takes time and effort (see note one above) but we will make the effort in 2026 to make the library audio-only, as well.



(Note: this is a long message and will be cut off in email. Click through to read the full guide.)

How to use this guide

New here? Start with the core curriculum

Overwhelmed? Pick one category and listen in sequence.

Already collapse-aware? Share this guide — it’s built for onboarding others.

➥ Start here: the core curriculum

If you only listen to a handful of episodes, make it these ones.

The keystone episode — Patrick Wood explains the system that is being built.

Dr. Armin Krishnan unpacks why perception has become the real battlefield, and what you can do about it.

David Hughes describes how the "Covid-19" operation was a pivotal psychological warfare initiative that launched the broader war for technocracy.

Courtenay Turner lays out a high-level map of the actors, ideology, and ambition of the technocrats reshaping our world.

Hrvoje Moric explores why multipolarity isn’t the antidote to globalism, it is globalism.

Matthew Piepenburg, partner at Von Greyerz, examines how Bitcoin may be leading us straight into the hands of Central Bank Digital Currencies.

➥ Narrative manipulation and perception warfare

For listeners trying to understand why reality feels so distorted.

Dr. Dani Sulikowski outlines how female psychology — particularly female competition — plays out when scaled inside modern institutions.

Twenty-four years after 9/11, Dr. Madhava Setty traces how the same patterns of censorship, narrative-setting, and public fear are playing out in real time.

Brad Miller gives a brief history of false flags and describes how manufactured confusion is used as a governing tool.

James Corbett emphasizes the importance of independent media and how to read past the news.

Lawyer Daniel Freiheit shares how a slow convergence of medical authoritarianism, legal overreach, and public complacency in Canada is building a system of total control.

➥ Money, markets, and the end of “normal”

For those watching the economy quietly break.

The legendary Bob Moriarty maps the turn from debt-based dominance to something older, rougher, and more real. Get ready for some pop quizzes!

John Rubino reminds us what happens when interest costs go parabolic, deficits won’t come down, and moving from paper to hard assets becomes the only trade that matters.

Peter Grandich, the former Wall Street Whiz Kid, talks AI bubbles, ghost towns, and what really lies ahead.

Economist Peter Earle unpacks how tariffs, debt, and inflation keep grinding while the Fed finds itself between a rock and a hard place.

➥ Medicine, bioethics, and institutional capture

For listeners questioning how “care” became coercion.

Dr. Steven Goldsmith describes how modern medicine abandoned its higher purpose and became a woke, soulless technocracy.

Dr. Pierre Kory explains how he is exposing systemic corruption, pushing for policy change, and banking on patients to demand much-needed changes in healthcare.

Kristina Morros, a nurse anesthetist, blows the whistle on the medical and wellness industries and shows you how to survive them.

Jessica Rose illustrates how artificial intelligence is being used to model the next global health crisis.

➥ Surveillance, AI, censorship, and the digital prison

For those tracking where control is heading next.

Reinette Senum explains how infrastructure is being built in the name of connectivity, but will be used as a tool of enforcement before long.

John Whitehead, a top constitutional mind and a national treasure, unpacks the multi-layered crisis hiding in plain sight.

Canadian lawyer Lisa Miron exposes the global tribunal enforcing obedience through speech control, and why she believes it’s the battle of our time.

➥ Food, land, and opting out

For listeners looking for exits, not just analysis.

Jeffrey Smith of the Institute for Responsible Technology talks about food as the last frontier of control.

Forrest Maready, independent researcher and author of a book about raw milk, explores the forgotten history of industrial farming and our strange obsession with “safety.”

Chris Rawley, CEO of investment platform Harvest Returns, unpacks the forces reshaping the future of agriculture — from trade policy, to glyphosate lawsuits, to the role of robots in the fields.

Christina and Clint Rarey share their story of healing their bodies, reclaiming their autonomy, and saying no to a 5G tower on their land — even when the money could have been life-changing.

Ryan Steva, a homesteading expert and consultant, breaks down how a debilitating health crisis led him to a thriving homestead lifestyle, and how you can do the same.

➥ Geopolitics and the global realignment

For those watching the world map redraw itself.

Laura Kasinof, a freelance writer and editor, explains what the world gets wrong about Yemen and why it matters.

Journalist Ben Bartee gives a boots-on-the-ground view from Asia, explaining why Asians actually kind of like Trump’s swagger and how techno-feudalism is quietly replacing the world order we grew up in.

Kate Mason, an independent researcher, sounds the alarm on how climate rhetoric is being weaponized against unsuspecting Australians to get them to accept hardship for “the common good.”

Investigative journalist Trish Wood exposes the propaganda, power plays, and performative democracy turning Canada into a cautionary tale for the world.

Share