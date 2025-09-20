Jeffrey Smith on GMOs, glyphosate, and the fight to reclaim our food

When you release a new organism into the environment without knowing its potential impact, you can’t call it back when it begins to wreak havoc.

Jeffrey Smith, founder of the Institute for Responsible Technology, lays out the chilling reality on our plates in this week’s conversation with Collapse Life host, Zahra Sethna.

Smith has been sounding a red alert on GMOs and glyphosate for decades. Now, with CRISPR gene editing kits available online for $500 or less, even high school students can monkey with DNA, and the stakes have never been higher.

Key discussion points include:

Why the most common result of gene editing is surprise side effects

How Monsanto cooked and froze cadaver skin to fake safety data for glyphosate

The eerie correlation between glyphosate exposure and the rise in autism rates

Why gene-edited foods don’t need to be labeled or safety-tested before hitting your grocery shelf

What you can do right now to protect your family’s health and avoid stealth GMOs

Watch the full interview and decide for yourself whether this is the “progress” we need — or the collapse we can’t afford.

Disclaimer:

This interview is for educational and documentary purposes. It presents opinions and ongoing scientific debates. It is not medical advice. For health decisions, consult a qualified clinician.

