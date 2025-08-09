Collapse Life

Forrest Maready exposes the hidden history of milk

The battle over raw milk is also a fight for the last frontier of freedom: the food you put in your body.
Aug 09, 2025
Between the pandemics, hackers, terrorists and the climate emergency, there is so much we’re told to fear. You can include unpasteurized cow’s milk on that list, too.

In the latest episode of the Collapse Life podcast, host Zahra Sethna chats with Forrest Maready, independent researcher and author of the new book The Germ in the Dairy Pail.

This conversation explores the forgotten history of industrial farming, the strange obsession with “safety,” and the deeper levers of control that dictate what we’re allowed to choose, to consume, and to question.

The episode covers:

  • The shocking parallels between polio, pasteurization, and pandemic-era policies

  • How cow feed, swill milk, and distillery waste poisoned generations — and created the myth of “dangerous dairy”

  • What we lose when we kill off nature’s microbes in the name of health

  • Why raw milk is more than a drink — it’s a symbol of bodily autonomy

  • How cottage farms and herd shares are quietly being outlawed, one policy at a time

  • How science pushes forward relentlessly, but almost never accounts for the grave errors it creates

If, after watching this conversation you were compelled to rethink what you know, please share it far and wild. The battle against raw milk isn’t just about dairy, it’s about your bodily and cognitive sovereignty.

And if you value independent media that isn't bought, filtered, or farmed — support Collapse Life with a paid subscription.

Or make a one-time donation and support us so we can keep calling out the absurd... and spotlighting what still makes us human.

Buy us a coffee

