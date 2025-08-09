Forrest Maready exposes the hidden history of milk

Between the pandemics, hackers, terrorists and the climate emergency, there is so much we’re told to fear. You can include unpasteurized cow’s milk on that list, too.

In the latest episode of the Collapse Life podcast, host Zahra Sethna chats with Forrest Maready, independent researcher and author of the new book The Germ in the Dairy Pail.

This conversation explores the forgotten history of industrial farming, the strange obsession with “safety,” and the deeper levers of control that dictate what we’re allowed to choose, to consume, and to question.

The episode covers:

The shocking parallels between polio, pasteurization, and pandemic-era policies

How cow feed, swill milk, and distillery waste poisoned generations — and created the myth of “dangerous dairy”

What we lose when we kill off nature’s microbes in the name of health

Why raw milk is more than a drink — it’s a symbol of bodily autonomy

How cottage farms and herd shares are quietly being outlawed, one policy at a time

How science pushes forward relentlessly, but almost never accounts for the grave errors it creates

