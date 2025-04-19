Canada is collapsing while the world watches from the sidelines

On this week’s Collapse Life podcast, veteran journalist Trish Wood doesn’t hold back about how Canada is becoming a cautionary tale for the world. From Trudeau’s quick exit to Mark Carney’s unelected rise to power, the democratic façade is cracking — and legacy media is actively helping to paper over the rot.

This isn’t about an election in some far-off ‘banana republic.’ This is America’s closest neighbor and ally. And what’s on display there today, in the lead up to a crucial election, is the legacy of a decade of Canada’s government using fear to divide people. Thanks to the government cheerleaders in the media, Canadians are so gaslit they don’t know what’s real anymore.

Trish lays out the disturbing trajectory of a country once known for its politeness and peacekeeping, that has now become infamous for jailing peaceful protesters and freezing the bank accounts of supporters. She calls it what it is: mass formation, institutional cruelty, and yes — propaganda that would make Chairman Mao blush.

The conversation covers a lot of ground, including:

How Mark Carney was installed as Prime Minister without winning a single vote

Why legacy media is a tool of the state and how that feeds mass formation

What really happened with the Freedom Convoy and the criminalization of dissent

The eerie parallels between Trump derangement syndrome and Canada’s collapse

How Canadians are ruled by fear — and why many now fear each other more than the government

Whether Alberta will break away if Carney wins

And what it means to spiritually and mentally “leave Babylon”

This is a conversation that will either wake you up — or confirm everything you’ve sensed all along. Either way, we think it’s an essential look at what’s happening not just in Canada but all around the world at a frighteningly fast pace.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments. Thanks for watching.

Read the interview transcript below:

Trish Wood Interview Transcript 149KB ∙ PDF file Download Download