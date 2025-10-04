When wealth becomes an illusion: a conversation with Peter Grandich

Peter Grandich has been sounding the alarm about debt, bubbles, and the future of money for decades. In this return visit to Collapse Life, he delivers his starkest message yet: America is not just in economic danger, it’s in spiritual and social crisis.

Grandich and Collapse Life host, Zahra Sethna, talk about how AI has become the thin thread holding up markets. But like every speculative frenzy before it — from railroads to radio to dot-coms — it will end. The only question is how hard the crash will be.

Meanwhile, the middle class is disappearing into debt, working adults are moving back in with their parents. The “K-economy” is splitting society into luxury hobby towns for the elite and food-bank lines for the working poor.

And beyond the numbers, Grandich points to a deeper unraveling: generational conflict, political polarization, and the spiritual vacuum at the heart of modern life in America and the West, more broadly.



