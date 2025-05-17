Global government is coming, like it or not

A multipolar world was supposed to be a win for sovereignty. In theory, it would serve as a foil to neo-colonial empires, allowing rising powers in the Global South a seat at the table.

But what if the table was already set — by the same globalist institutions that have always pulled the strings? And what if the outcomes were already predetermined to funnel all of us — the 99 percent — into a life of submission through technologic control?

In this week’s Collapse Life conversation with

founder, Hrvoje Moric, we explore these provocative ideas, asking what lies beyond the end of US hegemony. Moric posits a profound theory: multipolarity isn’t the

to globalism, it

globalism.

antidoteis

“I can see it going either way,” he says, “where America remakes itself even bigger and better or things collapse. And it seems like the globalists want to take America down a notch because their plan is a multipolar world government.”

Moric postulates that, using the EU as a model, we’ll soon see the North American Union, the Central American Union, and a Eurasian macrostate. In other words, the post-American world doesn’t end in freedom — it ends in federation. And each regional bloc will have the same blueprint for control: digital IDs, CBDCs, and surveillance-laden smart cities, all of which plugs into a supra-national control grid.

It’s the managed illusion of decentralization — where every region reports up to the same unelected technocratic pantheon of gods (the IMF, WEF, UN, and corporate stakeholders like BlackRock, Microsoft, and Visa).

Welcome to the algorithm ghetto, where your life is run by AI, social credit scores, and biometric checkpoints. Where you can be locked out of modern life for stepping out of line or having the wrong thoughts.

This conversation was one of the most clarifying — and unsettling — we’ve had in a while. But it wasn’t entirely bleak. Toward the end, Moric shared how he manages to stay hopeful, even as the walls close in. He spoke about his family’s experience under communism in Croatia. And he reminds us that every generation faces its own form of tyranny — and we all must choose whether to comply or step up and resist.

We probably say this every week — but this is truly an episode you don’t want to miss.