Why getting healthy is the first step in fighting the system

A nurse anesthetist blows the whistle on the medical and wellness industries and shows you how to survive them.
May 31, 2025
This is not medical advice. Always consult your healthcare provider.

Kristina Morros
spent two decades working in the medical system, both in the United States and in the Netherlands. What she saw there before and during COVID pushed her to the edge — and then out of the system completely.

In this no-holds-barred interview, Morros explains why modern healthcare doesn’t care if you get better, how to spot bad advice, and what it really takes to protect your health, your mind, and your freedom.

If you’re serious about staying strong in collapsing times, this is the roadmap. From the fraud of the food pyramid to hospital failures during COVID, Morros lays out the case for ditching dependency and reclaiming your health one no-nonsense step at a time.

Key topics discussed:

  • How to build real resilience through health, movement, and mindset

  • The truth about processed foods, seed oils, and common health myths

  • What to watch for in medical studies — and how to spot red flags in pharma-backed research

  • Practical, low-cost ways to get healthier without falling for wellness industry hype

Relevant links:

