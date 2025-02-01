The medical system is collapsing — and no one is talking about it

Once upon a time, doctors were healers. They looked at the whole person, considered a patient’s lifestyle, and actually cared about making people well. But today? Medicine is a soulless technocracy — cold, corporate, and completely detached from actual healing and driving doctors to burnout and suicide.

If you’ve ever felt rushed through an appointment, dismissed by a doctor, or handed a prescription instead of a real answer, you’re not imagining things. The medical system has fundamentally changed — and not for the better.

But no one talks about why. Until now.

In the latest episode of the Collapse Life podcast with Dr. Steven Goldsmith, a veteran medical doctor, psychiatrist, and former medical school faculty at NYU, Boston University, and Tufts, we expose the truth about what’s really happening to modern medicine.

What you’ll learn in this video:

Why doctors have become glorified data pushers — spending more time staring at electronic health records than actually listening to patients.

How Big Pharma hijacked healthcare, making prescriptions the default answer to everything.

The truth about corporate-controlled medicine, where doctors are now employees following orders instead of independent healers.

The forgotten power of true healing — and why modern medicine no longer even talks about it.

The medical system doesn’t want you to know this. And if you don’t understand what’s happening, you’ll keep getting stuck in a cycle of prescriptions, rushed visits, and declining health.

This isn’t just another critique of Big Pharma. This is about survival.

If you care about your health, you cannot afford to miss this thoughtful conversation.

