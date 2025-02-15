Bitcoin: a Trojan Horse for full financial control?

For years, Bitcoin was heralded as the ultimate rebellion against central banks and government control. A decentralized, apolitical currency that promised financial freedom and ultimate portability. But what if that’s exactly what they wanted you to believe?

Matthew Piepenburg, partner at Von Greyerz, dismantles the Bitcoin illusion on this week’s Collapse Life podcast. He argues that far from being a true escape from the system, Bitcoin has been co-opted — possibly even engineered — to serve the very institutions it was meant to disrupt.

Consider this:

Governments and megabanks that once mocked Bitcoin are now hoarding it.

Just three years ago, Trump called it a scam — now he’s talking about a national Bitcoin stockpile.

BlackRock and Wall Street have flooded in, turning Bitcoin into just another financialized asset.

Bitcoin’s rise conveniently diverts attention away from gold, the real historical hedge against fiat collapse.

Piepenburg suggests Bitcoin may be setting the stage for something far more sinister: the mass adoption of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). Once Bitcoin’s inevitable crash happens, a desperate public beaten and bruised from the financial shenanigans will be primed to accept an “official,” “safer” alternative — one that comes with total government surveillance and control.

If you still think Bitcoin is a ticket to financial sovereignty, you may want to watch this video and think again.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.