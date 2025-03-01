42 emergencies and AI overlords: Is liberty slipping through our fingers?

What does it mean when a nation operates under 42 national emergencies — some decades old — while its citizens barely notice? In the most recent Collapse Life podcast, civil liberties attorney John Whitehead offers a thought-provoking take. He traces a thread from unchecked executive power to a militarized police force conducting over 80,000 SWAT raids annually, all against a backdrop of surprisingly low crime. Then there’s the $500 billion Stargate AI initiative, poised to catalog everything from your spending habits to your Social Security data.

Whitehead, founder of the Rutherford Institute and staunch defender of the Constitution, weaves history — think James Madison’s distrust of power and echoes of Napoleonic ambition — into a modern narrative of eroding rights and technological control. Is the Constitution still a shield, or has it been sidelined by tools like the Patriot Act? And what role does local action play when the federal machine feels unstoppable?

He leaves us with questions that linger: How did we get here, and where are we headed? The answers aren’t simple, but they’re worth pondering. Dive into the full discussion for a rare chance to hear a top constitutional mind and a national treasure unpack a crisis hiding in plain sight.