5G, the FCC, and the coming digital prison

For years, people have been talking about digital IDs, programmable money, social credit scores, and an emerging full-spectrum surveillance grid. Most of it sounded abstract, even to those of us who were paying attention. That is, until now.

Last week,

, whistleblower, activist, and former mayor, raised an alarm about proposed FCC rule changes that could strip local communities of their ability to push back on 5G tower installation. This week, Congress worryingly turned things up a notch.

In this episode of the Collapse Life podcast, Senum calmly lays out why this issue is so important and why she’s calling it “the hill to die on.” Watch the video to learn more about what happens when the 5G framework is in place because essentially, it becomes the skeleton for everything else:

Digital IDs tied to your phone

Programmable currency that expires or can’t be spent in certain places

“Carbon scores” that determine whether you can drive, fly, or buy meat

Social credit systems that make it easy to freeze you out of normal life for saying the wrong thing or knowing the wrong people

If you’ve seen those videos from China of neighborhoods ringed with orange netting and biometric turnstiles, you’ve already seen one possible endgame. The trap only works once the grid is dense enough.

That’s what this fight is about. And the good news is, there’s still something you can do about it.

Are you in?

