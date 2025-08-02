Collapse Life

Collapse Life

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
4

Who's really rebooting the world?

Courtenay Turner maps the hubris and characters influencing policy, culture, and the very architecture of civilization.
Aug 02, 2025
1
4
Share
Transcript

This week’s podcast is a firehose of information from a guest who knows her stuff.

Courtenay Turner
has spent years tracing the web of ideas and ideologies pushing towards a “reboot” of the Western world. In this episode, she joins us to map the strange, and strangely influential, movements — which go by names like Game B, the Network State, and Dark Enlightenment — that overlap with Christian nationalism, psychological warfare, Silicon Valley utopianism, and technocracy.

Grab a pen and get ready to take notes — you’re going to want to research what you hear and who’s behind it. It’s a vast and complex web of characters and movements aimed at one thing: full control over your life and your liberty.

Many people watching this interview will agree there’s a lot that’s broken with our society. What all of us don’t realize is that a host of self-appointed elites with deep pockets and rhizomic influence are using their power to make decisions about how to reshape that broken society. Turner argues that certain networks are positioning themselves to “burn it all down” and then “phoenix” the ruins — offering up shiny new systems dressed up in innocuous terms like collective intelligence, freedom cities, civic liturgy, and decentralized governance.

But look closer. Dig a little deeper. You’ll see clearly that it’s all built on technocracy, tokenization, and elite-controlled architectures that sidestep democracy entirely.

This deep, hour-long conversation is based on Turner’s recent Substack, titled The Phoenix Conspiracy:

Courtenay’s Substack
The Phoenix Conspiracy
It feels like I have been screaming into the void about three seemingly separate movements converging into the most dangerous threat to the American Constitutional Republic since the Civil War. Now, as their plans unfold in real-time, we're witnessing the emergence of a techno-feudal empire built on the ashes of the republic…
Read more
23 days ago · 83 likes · 7 comments · Courtenay Turner

Some of the key discussion points:

  • The esoteric roots of the phoenix symbol

  • The Tavistock Institute, social engineering, and “leaderless groups”

  • How Game B merges mysticism and software to sell a collectivist AI future

  • The weaponization of religion by TheoBros and so-called Christian nationalists

  • Seasteading, smart contracts, and the illusion of digital freedom

  • Why dialectics, branding, and “benevolent decentralization” are the new control mechanisms

  • And what it really means to reclaim your cognitive sovereignty

There’s so much to unpack here — and Turner delivers it all with clarity, context, and conviction.

Watch the full episode and let us know your thoughts. The full transcript is available for download below.

Courtenay Turner Collapse Life Transcript
178KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

If you found this interview as eye-opening as we did, please share it far and wide. These are the conversations we need to be having — not next year, not next month, but now.

Share

Considering becoming a paid subscriber, as well. Real journalism takes time and effort.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Collapse Life
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture