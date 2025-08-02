Who's really rebooting the world?

This week’s podcast is a firehose of information from a guest who knows her stuff.

has spent years tracing the web of ideas and ideologies pushing towards a “reboot” of the Western world. In this episode, she joins us to map the strange, and strangely influential, movements — which go by names like Game B, the Network State, and Dark Enlightenment — that overlap with Christian nationalism, psychological warfare, Silicon Valley utopianism, and technocracy.

Grab a pen and get ready to take notes — you’re going to want to research what you hear and who’s behind it. It’s a vast and complex web of characters and movements aimed at one thing: full control over your life and your liberty.

Many people watching this interview will agree there’s a lot that’s broken with our society. What all of us don’t realize is that a host of self-appointed elites with deep pockets and rhizomic influence are using their power to make decisions about how to reshape that broken society. Turner argues that certain networks are positioning themselves to “burn it all down” and then “phoenix” the ruins — offering up shiny new systems dressed up in innocuous terms like collective intelligence, freedom cities, civic liturgy, and decentralized governance.

But look closer. Dig a little deeper. You’ll see clearly that it’s all built on technocracy, tokenization, and elite-controlled architectures that sidestep democracy entirely.

This deep, hour-long conversation is based on Turner’s recent Substack, titled The Phoenix Conspiracy:

Some of the key discussion points:

The esoteric roots of the phoenix symbol

The Tavistock Institute, social engineering, and “leaderless groups”

How Game B merges mysticism and software to sell a collectivist AI future

The weaponization of religion by TheoBros and so-called Christian nationalists

Seasteading, smart contracts, and the illusion of digital freedom

Why dialectics, branding, and “benevolent decentralization” are the new control mechanisms

And what it really means to reclaim your cognitive sovereignty

There’s so much to unpack here — and Turner delivers it all with clarity, context, and conviction.

Watch the full episode and let us know your thoughts. The full transcript is available for download below.

If you found this interview as eye-opening as we did, please share it far and wide. These are the conversations we need to be having — not next year, not next month, but now.

