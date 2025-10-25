John Rubino on the end of fiat

In this week’s episode of the Collapse Life podcast,

walks us through what happens when interest costs go parabolic, deficits won’t come down, and the “debasement trade” — moving from paper to things — becomes the only trade that matters.

We talk CBDCs as control lever or bureaucratic blunder, silver’s industrial squeeze, and how a single rescue could trigger the next currency shock. We also go where the real pain hides: housing. Airbnb empires built on free money, private-equity becoming landlords at record pace, boomers who can’t manage McMansions are all converging on a frozen market that needs to thaw. Add in shaky regional banks and commercial real estate, and you have the recipe for “slowly, then all at once.”

This is not a doom sizzle reel. It’s a clear look at how systems fail — and how ordinary people can get practical: hold real money, grow real food, learn real skills.

Watch the episode, then decide for yourself what you want to be holding when the narratives finally crumble.