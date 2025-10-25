Collapse Life

John Rubino on the end of fiat

From frozen housing to fragile banks, here’s why the “slowly, then all at once” phase may be closer than you think — and what to do now.
Oct 25, 2025
2
2
Transcript

In this week’s episode of the Collapse Life podcast,

John Rubino
walks us through what happens when interest costs go parabolic, deficits won’t come down, and the “debasement trade” — moving from paper to things — becomes the only trade that matters.

We talk CBDCs as control lever or bureaucratic blunder, silver’s industrial squeeze, and how a single rescue could trigger the next currency shock. We also go where the real pain hides: housing. Airbnb empires built on free money, private-equity becoming landlords at record pace, boomers who can’t manage McMansions are all converging on a frozen market that needs to thaw. Add in shaky regional banks and commercial real estate, and you have the recipe for “slowly, then all at once.”

This is not a doom sizzle reel. It’s a clear look at how systems fail — and how ordinary people can get practical: hold real money, grow real food, learn real skills.

Watch the episode, then decide for yourself what you want to be holding when the narratives finally crumble.

User's avatar
