Building resilience and community in uncertain times

Finding ways to reclaim control and build resilience is more important than ever. In the first episode of the 2025 Collapse Life podcast, host Zahra Sethna sits down with Ryan Steva, a homesteading expert and consultant, to explore how his journey from a debilitating health crisis to a thriving homestead lifestyle has empowered him and his family. Best of all, it will inspire you too!

Diagnosed with a rare condition that nearly left him immobile, Ryan took matters into his own hands by transforming his health through diet and lifestyle modifications. This experience opened his eyes to the flaws in the modern systems we’re all reliant upon — from healthcare to food production. This realization led him to pursue homesteading as a way to take back control of his health and his life.

Ryan shares actionable tips for anyone interested in getting started — whether it’s making kefir in your apartment, growing a modest garden, raising chickens, or finding ways to reconnect with nature. His practical advice includes how to avoid common pitfalls, build community connections, and embrace a step-by-step approach to independence.

Key takeaways:

Start small : Simple steps like gardening or making your own bread can lay the foundation for a resilient lifestyle.

Learn from mistakes : Ryan emphasizes the value of failure as a teacher in the journey toward self-sufficiency.

Build community: Collaborate with like-minded individuals for mutual support and shared knowledge.

This episode is packed with valuable insights for anyone seeking a more self-reliant lifestyle, no matter where you live or what resources you have.