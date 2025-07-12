A new book uncovers the hidden war on speech

What if the court of public opinion isn’t just a metaphor? This week on the Collapse Life podcast, Canadian lawyer and author Lisa Miron joins us to talk about her new book, World on Mute, which lays bare the global infrastructure being used to enforce silence. Through regulatory “speech committees” embedded in everything from medical licensing boards to school systems, dissent isn’t just discouraged — it’s vindictively punished.

Miron explains how:

Doctors like Meryl Nass and Mary Talley Bowden MD were dragged before boards for telling the truth about Covid treatments

Politicians like Lisa Robinson in Ontario were punished for defending basic privacy in public change rooms

Entire professions — even new ones like HR recruiters — are being swept into regulatory traps to enforce ideological conformity

Miron ends by exposing how the real endgame ties to depopulation, bio-digital convergence, and transhumanist control.

This is not just a Canadian problem. Miron argues that a globalist legal architecture is now in place — and if it isn’t dismantled, freedom of speech and nation-state sovereignty are over. It’s a chilling warning, backed by methodical evidence and unwavering courage, which is worth supporting.