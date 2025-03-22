Dr. Pierre Kory rewrites the rules of medicine

Last week, the New York Times told the story of Joseph Coates, a 37-year-old given weeks to live due to a rare blood disorder and the untested repurposed drug combo that saved his life.

What’s even rarer than Coates’ disease is mainstream media highlighting the idea of repurposing existing medicines for a range of diseases, from aggressive cancers to complex neurological conditions.

“It’s essentially almost silly not to try this, because these drugs are already approved. You can already buy them at the pharmacy,” said one of the people quoted in the story, representing Remedi4All, a group focused on drug repurposing.

The idea of drug repurposing is very familiar to Dr. Pierre Kory, the guest on our latest Collapse Life podcast. For the past five years, Dr. Kory has been treating patients with off-label drugs like ivermectin, metformin, and hydroxychloroquine to tackle long COVID, vaccine injuries, and cancer. This approach made him a medical maverick — glorified by thousands of patients but vilified by the medical mainstream.

Despite the “insufficient evidence” trope that buries affordable solutions, Dr. Kory is not just treating successfully; he’s exposing systemic corruption, pushing for policy change, and banking on patients to demand much-needed changes in how they are cared for.