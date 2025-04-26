Collapse Life

In Australia, climate change is the cover for full-on technocratic control

Researcher Kate Mason has done a deep dive into many of the ways the globalists are trying to control our lives. Looks like they're making headway Down Under—a warning to the rest of us in the West.
Apr 26, 2025
Kate Mason
is an independent researcher in Australia who is sounding the alarm on how climate rhetoric is being weaponized against unsuspecting Australians prone to accept hardship for “the common good.” This has allowed globalists to justify and solidify their grip on control — and your property, your food, even your privacy are up for grabs.

This interview covers a lot of ground, including:

  • “Managed retreat” laws that allow governments — or private corporations — to force people off their land based on worst-case scenario climate models.

  • New housing laws that assign climate risk ratings to your home, impacting whether you can sell, insure, or rent it.

  • Rockefeller-funded “Resilient Cities” initiatives being rolled out through local councils with little transparency.

  • Digital ID mandates that aren’t mandatory; unless there's an “emergency” (P.S. there’s always an emergency).

  • Gene-edited food and lab-grown meat entering the market under the radar, thanks to a quiet redefinition by the government of what counts as genetically modified.

None of this is fringe conspiracy. These are policies happening right in front of our eyes, implemented by people who’ve convinced the populace it's all ‘for the common good.’ And lest you think it doesn’t apply to you because you don’t live in Australia — please think again. These globalist ideas are being rolled out throughout the West. All you have to do is open your eyes and pay attention.

Kate has written a slew of in-depth Substack articles that are really worth your time. Her work is meticulous and deeply informed. And this interview lays it all bare.

If you care about land rights, food sovereignty, or simply want to know where this is all heading, you owe it to yourself to watch.

Please let us know your thoughts in the comments and share the video widely. And support independent voices like Kate, who are naming not just the symptoms but the systems behind the Global Reset.

Collapse Life is powered by readers like you. If this conversation adds value to your life, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support helps us keep digging — and helps you stay ahead of the curve.

