Is 9/10 the new 9/11? Dr. Madhava Setty on truth, fear, and forbidden questions

Dr. Setty shared what he heard from former congressmen and intelligence insiders: unsettling claims about Osama bin Laden’s whereabouts, suppressed evidence, and the shadow networks that shaped (and continue to shape) events across borders. He drew stark parallels between the Patriot Act era — when Americans readily handed over freedoms in the name of safety — and the present push to label dissent as “hate speech.”

The conversation pressed on one central theme: ‘Why can’t we even ask the question?’ From 9/11 to COVID to Charlie Kirk, public inquiry has been short-circuited by media spin, social punishment, and government collusion with platforms. What happens to individual and collective liberty when asking questions can cost you your livelihood — or worse?

It was an intense, wide-ranging, and interactive discussion that touched on evidence, knowledge, belief, curiosity, and how to engage people who think there is no place to question the official line. Dr. Setty argues that suffering and contradiction eventually spark curiosity — and that curiosity is the first crack in the wall.

Watch the full replay above, or the clips down below, and decide for yourself.

