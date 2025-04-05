Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4
3

Asia doesn’t care about your culture war

A conversation with Ben Bartee, founder of Armageddon Prose.
Apr 05, 2025
4
3
Share
Transcript

What do people in Asia really think about Donald Trump? Does watching the slow-motion collapse of America from the outside feel different from living through it? What is it about Thailand that makes it more immune to ideological colonization?

These are just some of the topics that came up this week, when

Benjamin Bartee
, an American journalist based in Bangkok and the creator of the Substack
Armageddon Prose
was in the Collapse Life virtual studio with host, Zahra Sethna. Ben is one of those rare voices who doesn’t just see through the chaos — he puts it into brilliantly irreverent words.

In this interview, he gets into why Asia doesn’t care about North America’s culture war (and why they actually kind of like Trump’s swagger), how techno-feudalism is quietly replacing the world order we grew up in, and why bird flu might be the next leg of the journey to all-out dystopia.

The conversation also delves into what brought Ben to where he is today — from teaching English in Asia, to getting deported from Saudi Arabia, to getting his writing published in Zero Hedge, to the second edition of his book, Broken English Teacher: ¡Notes From Exile!

P.S. Want to support what we’re doing? Buy us a coffee. Every cup keeps Collapse Life fueled and feisty.

Subscribe to Collapse Life for weekly summaries of what’s falling apart, what’s worth saving, and how to stay sane while the world goes nuts.

Discussion about this video

Collapse Life
Uncensored Video
Video interviews too hot for YouTube
Recent Posts
They walked away from the system — and built a farm instead
Dr. Pierre Kory rewrites the rules of medicine
Technocracy’s (not so) hidden influence on America
Is Trump’s economic gamble about to torch your wallet?
42 emergencies and AI overlords: Is liberty slipping through our fingers?
Could economic collapse and civil unrest be imminent?
Bitcoin: a Trojan Horse for full financial control?