Asia doesn’t care about your culture war

What do people in Asia really think about Donald Trump? Does watching the slow-motion collapse of America from the outside feel different from living through it? What is it about Thailand that makes it more immune to ideological colonization?

These are just some of the topics that came up this week, when

, an American journalist based in Bangkok and the creator of the Substack

was in the Collapse Life virtual studio with host, Zahra Sethna. Ben is one of those rare voices who doesn’t just see through the chaos — he puts it into brilliantly irreverent words.

In this interview, he gets into why Asia doesn’t care about North America’s culture war (and why they actually kind of like Trump’s swagger), how techno-feudalism is quietly replacing the world order we grew up in, and why bird flu might be the next leg of the journey to all-out dystopia.

The conversation also delves into what brought Ben to where he is today — from teaching English in Asia, to getting deported from Saudi Arabia, to getting his writing published in Zero Hedge, to the second edition of his book, Broken English Teacher: ¡Notes From Exile!

