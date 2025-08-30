How regimes of “compassion” are rewriting rights

We recently had a rich ‘Substack Live’ discussion with

to walk through the medical side of Canada’s expansion of MAiD (Medical Assistance in Dying). His conclusion was blunt: what’s being sold as compassion is, in practice, the banal normalization of medicalized death.

Today, we’ve got the lawyer’s take.

Daniel Freiheit — founder of Lion Law and Lion Advocacy — has been on the front lines of what “public safety” really means once it becomes codified into law. His stories will make you wince:

Nova Scotia’s hiking bans enforced by a government snitch line, with fines so steep they can ruin a life.

“Mere presence” criminalized — not for setting fires, but simply for being in the woods on public land.

Speech-policing by regulators like law and medical societies, where doctors risk losing their license if they don’t effectively refer patients for euthanasia.

Access to justice warped by mandates, disclosure rules, and procedural sleight of hand.

Home defense on trial — when an armed intruder shows up at 3 a.m. and the homeowner is charged with assault.

This slow convergence of medical authoritarianism, legal overreach, and public complacency is building a system that tells you where and when you can hike, what you can and cannot say, how far you can go to defend yourself and your family, and how and when you can die, all in the name of “safety.”

Combining Dr. Goldsmith’s medical take together with Freiheit’s legal one, you begin to see an ugly pattern that’s hard to ignore: care, compassion, and safety are being weaponized to hollow out freedoms in Canada. But coming to a state, a province, a country near you.

Watch the conversation and tell us where you draw the line.