The real dirt on the future of farming

As tariffs dominate the headlines and the “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) gains its place in the national conversation, the people who grow our food find themselves caught in an interesting tug-of-war.

In this week’s episode of the Collapse Life podcast, host Zahra Sethna sits down with returning guest Chris Rawley, CEO of investment platform Harvest Returns, to unpack the forces reshaping the future of agriculture — from trade policy and food tech to raw milk, glyphosate lawsuits, and the role of robots in the fields.

Rawley brings a boots-on-the-ground perspective from his work connecting investors with real farms — many of them regenerative, sustainable, and outside the mainstream ag system. He breaks down:

Why tariffs might benefit some farmers (especially grass-fed beef producers)

Why RFK Jr.'s MAHA policies could disrupt Big Ag — and which crops may be at risk

What’s holding back regenerative farming: from weak labeling to broken distribution

Why the promise of vertical farming and lab meat hasn’t lived up to the hype

How AI and robotics are creeping into agriculture — and where they still fall short

What kind of farming can’t be automated (spoiler: it involves real cowboys)

How Harvest Returns is using private credit to help small farmers thrive

Whether you’re an investor, a farmer, or just someone trying to make sense of what’s in your fridge, this must-watch conversation is all about food, power, and what it means to protect real agriculture in a world chasing fake solutions.