False flags: what history teaches us about the next manufactured war

The latest Collapse Life conversation is with one of our favorite thinkers and patriots —

— a returning guest, former army officer, and one of the most grounded voices in the world of military analysis and government critique.

Miller sat down with host Zahra Sethna to talk about false flags — a term that’s become either a punchline or a panic button, depending on who you ask. When you strip away the noise, what you have is one of the oldest tools of empire: a created crisis and a controlled response.

In this episode, we explore:

The fine line between deception, propaganda, and outright fabrication

How many people’s patriotism is being weaponized

The role of AI and Silicon Valley technocrats in the next phase of war

Why some “alternative” outlets may be playing us, by capturing skeptical minds, then gatekeeping or misleading

The difference between discernment and paranoia — and how to cultivate the former

We’re not here to say everything is a false flag. But some things are — and if the past is any guide, we may be watching one play out in slow motion right now.