False flags: what history teaches us about the next manufactured war

Brad Miller returns to Collapse Life to explore the history and future of false flag operations — and how to keep your head clear when confusion is the goal.
Jul 05, 2025
The latest Collapse Life conversation is with one of our favorite thinkers and patriots —

Brad Miller
— a returning guest, former army officer, and one of the most grounded voices in the world of military analysis and government critique.

Miller sat down with host Zahra Sethna to talk about false flags — a term that’s become either a punchline or a panic button, depending on who you ask. When you strip away the noise, what you have is one of the oldest tools of empire: a created crisis and a controlled response.

In this episode, we explore:

  • The fine line between deception, propaganda, and outright fabrication

  • How many people’s patriotism is being weaponized

  • The role of AI and Silicon Valley technocrats in the next phase of war

  • Why some “alternative” outlets may be playing us, by capturing skeptical minds, then gatekeeping or misleading

  • The difference between discernment and paranoia — and how to cultivate the former

We’re not here to say everything is a false flag. But some things are — and if the past is any guide, we may be watching one play out in slow motion right now.

Discussion about this video

