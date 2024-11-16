Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4
2

Will alternative media survive what's coming?

James Corbett of The Corbett Report on censorship, truth-seeking, and the power of alternative voices.
Nov 16, 2024
4
2
Share
Transcript

James Corbett is kind of an ‘OG’ when it comes to alternative media. He founded

The Corbett Report
in 2007 and since then has produced videos, podcasts, articles, and documentaries, amassing a huge following along the way.

In this week’s episode of the Collapse Life podcast, Corbett joins host Zahra Sethna to explore the challenges and future of independent journalism. With mainstream media trust at an all-time low and censorship on the rise, Corbett shares insights on what both consumers of content and creators of content can do to parse truth from fiction, support the decentralization of information, and empower ourselves to be informed without falling victim to addictive and demoralizing social media.

From RSS as a censorship-free tool, to the future of decentralized information-sharing, this conversation dives into the tactics and philosophies that sustain free media today.

Key topics include:

  • The decline of trust in legacy media and the rise of alternative platforms

  • How censorship affects independent voices and tools to counter it

  • The importance of media literacy and triangulating information sources

  • How RSS feeds and peer-to-peer connections support freedom of information

Thanks for reading Collapse Life! To support our work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Collapse Life
Uncensored Video
Video interviews too hot for YouTube
Recent Posts
The Silent Crisis: Aaron Clarey on what men want from women
Thanksgiving Special: William Banzai 7 on America's future
Maxim Benjamin Smith’s radical alternative to college and dead-end jobs
Backing down was not an option
Be your own doctor | How to take control of your health and healthcare
How rogue farmers and ranchers are defying the system to build resilient food networks
Save Our Skies | Reinette Senum