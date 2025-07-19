Collapse Life

Collapse Life

Inside the Omniwar with David A. Hughes

The road to global technocracy is paved with psychological manipulation on a scale that's hard to believe.
Jul 19, 2025
Transcript

The last five years were a time of great global upheaval. But something else was going on as well — a test of public obedience.

In this powerful and deeply unsettling conversation,

David A. Hughes
joins Collapse Life to break down what he calls the Omniwar — a full-spectrum psychological assault designed to usher in global technocracy.

Hughes, an academic researcher and author of COVID-19”: Psychological Operations and the War for Technocracy, pulls back the curtain on the transnational agenda that exploited fear, trauma, and social conformity to rewire how we think, behave, and comply.

It’s easy to write this off as analysis with the benefit of hindsight. But this is more than a historical account — it’s a blueprint for understanding what’s still happening — and why it’s only accelerating.

The conversation covers:

  • How the language of empathy, safety, and science was weaponized to turn compliance into a moral duty

  • The rise of controlled dissent and why much of the “truth movement” is a trap

  • The failure of the educated class — from doctors to professors — who propped up the psyop and silenced dissent

  • Hughes’ “Three Camps” framework and how most people are stuck in a hypnotic middle

  • Why your smartphone is a gateway to your own manipulation

  • How technocracy depends on your acquiescence — and how reclaiming your psychological sovereignty is the first act of rebellion

📕 Free book: COVID-XIX: Psychological Operations and the War for Technocracy
📰 Substack: dhughes.substack.com
☕ Support David: buymeacoffee.com/dahughes

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
