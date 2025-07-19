The last five years were a time of great global upheaval. But something else was going on as well — a test of public obedience.

In this powerful and deeply unsettling conversation,

joins Collapse Life to break down what he calls the Omniwar — a full-spectrum psychological assault designed to usher in global technocracy.

Hughes, an academic researcher and author of “COVID-19”: Psychological Operations and the War for Technocracy, pulls back the curtain on the transnational agenda that exploited fear, trauma, and social conformity to rewire how we think, behave, and comply.

It’s easy to write this off as analysis with the benefit of hindsight. But this is more than a historical account — it’s a blueprint for understanding what’s still happening — and why it’s only accelerating.

The conversation covers:

How the language of empathy, safety, and science was weaponized to turn compliance into a moral duty

The rise of controlled dissent and why much of the “truth movement” is a trap

The failure of the educated class — from doctors to professors — who propped up the psyop and silenced dissent

Hughes’ “Three Camps” framework and how most people are stuck in a hypnotic middle

Why your smartphone is a gateway to your own manipulation

How technocracy depends on your acquiescence — and how reclaiming your psychological sovereignty is the first act of rebellion

