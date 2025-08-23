Artificial intelligence isn’t just writing code, designing images, or filtering your feed. It’s now being used to model the next global health crisis. In this week’s Collapse Life podcast,

— scientist, analyst, and outspoken critic of medical authoritarianism — explores what it means when predictive analytics start calling the shots in public health.

Learn about the strange convergence of chikungunya outbreaks, genetically modified mosquitoes, and AI models that are already “predicting” the date of the next pandemic declaration. (tl;dr: It’s suggesting November 25.)

But that’s just the start. The conversation takes us from AI forecasting to vaccine safety data, censorship, and the strange interplay between narrative control and societal fragility.

The conversation also covers:

Simulation déjà vu — From Event 201 to SPARS, why do pandemic “exercises” so often resemble reality?

The VAERS data spike — A look at myocarditis reports that surged over 2,500% after the rollout of mRNA shots.

Media gaslighting — Why dissenting voices are erased from the public square, even as the data tells a different story.

Collapse signals — What these trends reveal about broader fragility in our systems — and how we can prepare.

This isn’t just a conversation about data. It’s about trust, control, and the future of human agency in an age where technology knows our vulnerabilities before we do.

Watch the full interview with Jessica Rose and decide for yourself: is AI a tool for health, or another lever of control?

