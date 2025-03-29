They walked away from the system — and built a farm instead

It started with pain — both physical and emotional. Christina and Clinton Rarey had hit a wall — burned out, fed up, and searching for something real.

Fast forward to today: the couple moved out of the city, bought land in Central Texas and now run FAFO Farms TX, a small regenerative operation producing raw milk, cream, butter, cheese, and eggs — without compromise.

In the latest episode of the Collapse Life podcast, the Rareys shared their story of how they healed their bodies, reclaimed their autonomy, and said no to a 5G tower on their land — even when the money could have been life-changing.

This isn’t just a feel-good story. It’s a blueprint for a better way.

Their farm share model serves the local community with transparency and care. No hormones. No antibiotics. No middlemen. Just real food from real land. And their story of saying no to AT&T when the company offered them easy cash to put a 5G tower on their land is inspiration for us all — a reminder of how to live by one’s principles. They didn’t want the EMF exposure. They didn’t want to give 24-7 corporate access to their land. And most of all, they didn’t want to compromise their values for money.

At a time when things feel bleak and broken, the Rareys’ story is exactly what we need.

Two people who, instead of giving up, have built a life rooted in health, faith, and community. They didn’t wait for permission. They didn’t chase approval. They just got to work.

It’s proof that even in the middle of collapse, rebuilding is possible. And sometimes, it starts with a couple of cows, some pasture, and a hard no to a 5G tower.