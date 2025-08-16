Mark Jeftovic on the Genius Act, CBDCs, Bitcoin and the tokenized future

Mark Jeftovic — long-time Bitcoin bull, cryptocurrency specialist, and the brains behind bombthrower.com — returns to Collapse Life to unpack what’s really going on with the US government embrace of stablecoins via the GENIUS Act. No one is better placed than Jeftovic to explain with great clarity and patience, things like:

💣 The Genius Act and what it enables

💣 Why CBDCs don’t need to be called CBDCs anymore

💣 How stablecoins can enforce social credit systems without technically being “centralized”

💣 The coming battle between banks, fintechs, and megacorps for monetary dominance

💣 Whether small banks and credit unions will survive the transition

💣 Why “self-custody” isn’t just a buzzword — it’s your last exit

Collapse Life host, Zahra Sethna, also asks about the generational divide in understanding what is unfolding — and why Gen Z may sleepwalk into a tokenized, traceable existence without ever realizing what they lost.

If you need a primer on the growing diversity of the digital monetary landscape, or you think stablecoins are harmless digital dollars or crypto cash equivalents, this is your wake-up call. They may not be programmable yet — but the architecture is being built out quickly. Once AI displaces workers and governments usher in the era of Universal Basic Income, escape will be harder than you think.

Related links

Bombthrower Newsletter https://bombthrower.com/

Mark Jeftovic on X https://x.com/markjeftovic

The Crypto Capitalist Manifesto: The Great Reset Is A Monetary Regime Change https://amzn.to/3JgGQ8v (affiliate link)

Share