The illusion of stability is breaking — and the lies are getting louder

In his second 2025 appearance on Collapse Life,

of

joins Zahra Sethna for a razor-sharp breakdown of the latest phase of economic sleight-of-hand — where trade policy, treasury market tremors, and rising prices are being spun into a story that barely holds together… if you’re not paying attention.

Haggith predicted the inflation surge down to the month — not because he’s psychic, but because he understands the lag time between policy and pain. The tariffs are hitting, the prices are rising, and the Fed chair is being positioned as the patsy.

Meanwhile, Wall Street is betting it all on Trump’s cowardice — the so-called “TACO trade” (Trump Always Chickens Out) — hoping he blinks before the system does.

This episode asks some uncomfortable questions:

Is this incompetence — or controlled demolition?

What happens when media spin collapses under its own contradictions?

Could digital IDs, AI, and programmable currency be the real endgame?

We also talk about Tulsi Gabbard’s conveniently timed document dump, the Epstein distraction, and why even MAGA loyalists are starting to feel like the joke’s on them. Haggith also reflects on how his past work on biblical prophecy is starting to feel eerily current — not because we’re living in a left-behind novel, but because we’ve built the infrastructure for total control and handed the keys to the beast.

Learn more at The Daily Doom.