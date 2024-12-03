Collapse Life

November 2024

The Silent Crisis: Aaron Clarey on what men want from women
How shifting gender dynamics are reshaping relationships, society, and the economy.
Thanksgiving Special: William Banzai 7 on America's future
Watch now | A timely reminder that the best of America lies in its diversity, resilience, and the everyday people who refuse to be pawns in someone…
New regulations could derail your freedom to roam
Is California’s push to phase out diesel Recreational Vehicles yet another control tactic masquerading as climate policy? Conveniently, as with so many…
Notes from the edge of civilization: November 24, 2024
Are the kids alright? Maybe not. Workplace etiquette, girl bosses, and classroom decorum in the spotlight.
Maxim Benjamin Smith’s radical alternative to college and dead-end jobs
Inspired by The Count of Monte Cristo, this teen is building skills, confidence, and a future that looks quite bright.
Outlaw farmers, media myths, and the war for your plate
The Rogue Food Conference served up a feast of radical ideas for those ready to defy the system and take back their kitchens. Best of all, there's more…
Easing as a way of appeasing
Somehow, the election flipped a switch. Where there was once dread, there is now elation. Happy days here again! Or, did we (once again) kick the can…
Notes from the edge of civilization: November 17, 2024
In the three-ring circus of our modern world, it’s hard to keep track of all the clowns, but don’t worry — Collapse Life is here with the highlights…
Will alternative media survive what's coming?
James Corbett of The Corbett Report on censorship, truth-seeking, and the power of alternative voices.
Paradise tossed
Puerto Rico’s trash crisis reveals how the breakdown of basic systems leads to wider collapse.
