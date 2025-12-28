Collapse Life

The Office Space reference nails it, personalized plates were always pure cringe. What's interesting here is the signal shift, conspicuous consumption going out of fashion suggests either cultural exhaustion with flexing or (more likely) people running out of disposable income to waste on engraved nonsense. Celebrity sinks and wifi toasters are just Veblen goods taken to their logical absurdity. The hot tub callout is perfect, nothing broadcasts 'I made a poor decision in 2021' quite like a neglected tub full of regret water. The real question is whether this marks actual taste evolution or just a temporary pause before the next wave of stupid status purchases.

