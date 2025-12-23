Collapse Life

Not surprising. The other day at our local Costco I noticed they had taken out self checkouts. I'm all for the human cashier experience coming back.

The hourly wages for a robot self checkout system is 0$. We are the robots when we use them also. Again paid 0$ for our efforts. I use them sometimes. It's another counterintuitive reality in the multi reality we live in, the hyperreality. The self checkout system is an invisible slave system. It drains money from the system via human jobs. Mega Grocers expand power. It's another insult they know we will endure! Another crack in society's foundation we will casually resist, for a while! When its robots everywhere we will wish we resisted harder.

Remember the weak resistance to the vaccine pass?

Be collapse aware! Prepare!

