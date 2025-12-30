Collapse Life

Collapse Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ionedery2's avatar
Ionedery2
25m

I haven't heard much about Somaliland before but I'm curious now. What you said about narrative control is concerning though. The location Is strategic and I worry that it may be used by other powers to gain advantage, in an underhanded way.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bobjohnson's avatar
Bobjohnson
11m

Interesting. During the European colonization of Africa, southern Somalia was colonized by the Italians and northern Somalia, now called Somaliland, was colonized by the British. What remains are two distinct groups as a result of different colonial administration. Functionally they are two distinct countries… not unlike China and Taiwan. On a personal level I believe Somaliland should be a separate country, the same as Taiwan should be. On a political level… I am not a politician and would comment from a position of ignorance.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Collapse Life · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture