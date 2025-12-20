You probably know about Bitcoin — but someone you know doesn’t

If you’ve been around Collapse Life for a while, you already know all the ways that money is broken and have a firm understanding of why Bitcoin exists. You probably already have some — or a cryptocurrency of some sort — in your diversified portfolio.

But you probably know someone who nods along and says, “Sure, Bitcoin makes sense,” but then never pulls the trigger. They get stalled because they can’t wrap their head around wallets, keys, custody, and the quiet fear of messing it up and losing their shirt.

This week’s conversation with Silvia Vasilik, author of Bitcoin Hands-On, focuses on that exact bottleneck. Consider it a holiday gift for that friend who needs it.

In just 45 minutes, the conversation talks through what it actually means to own Bitcoin, why ETFs aren’t ownership, how self-custody works in real life, and why starting small matters more than starting fast.

It’s a back to Bitcoin basics conversation for you, or for:

The friend who says “I get Bitcoin, but…”

The family member stuck in ETFs because custody feels scary

The smart skeptic who just needs the fog cleared

Sometimes the most valuable thing you can do isn’t to explain Bitcoin again, but to give someone the bridge they need to cross the river.