The reckoning hasn’t arrived yet — but waiting for it can change us

Instead of an interview for the first Saturday in 2026, the Collapse Life team thought a short personalized monologue might be more appropriate. Host, Zahra Sethna, spends a few moments reflecting on the strange moment we find ourselves in and how it might unfold in the year ahead.

2025 didn’t deliver the reckoning many expected. It delivered something quieter and harder to name: prolonged suspension. Systems that should have broken didn’t; the lies that were supposed to be fully exposed were redacted; in the end, virtually nothing reset. Different suits; different bluster; different talking points, same cancer slowly metastasizing. All this has consequences — not just politically or economically, but personally.

Here are some of our thoughts about how to survive the waiting intact — keeping your integrity, your awareness, and your humanity while the world insists on carrying on as if nothing is wrong.

We’ll be back next week with new interviews, new articles, and the same incisive exploration of the political, social, and technological shifts shaping this era.

