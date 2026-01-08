Collapse Life

Collapse Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ionedery2's avatar
Ionedery2
17h

The ending doesn't look good:

"Soon, that control — whether over food, energy, transportation or any other consumptive behavior — will be the prison from which there is no escape."

It just doesn't sit right with my visions of possible futures. I know it's gonna be bad but I never envisioned it to be inescapable.

I could just be a naïve dreamer failing to see reality but there's so much we don't know and have yet to discover about life and humanity. We don't know everything and aren't all powerful, but by observing Nature we can see where we came from and how the web of life is interconnected. That is what we can't escape, not the digital technocratic prison envisioned by psychopaths.

In Nature there are exceptions to the rule as life constantly adapts to new situations. It's designed to regenerate and rebound and perpetuate as a mega system. Humanity is still trying to control it, be above it, be God.

It's not happening. Our destiny lies in harmony with Nature not control over it. History has shown us our limitations when it comes to superseding our place in the complex web of life. We are what we are, including all the trillions of microscopic viruses, exosomes, enzymes, genetic codes, molecules and atoms. We are a miracle and part of a "plan" I think, that is so big and complex we can barely fathom it.

So maybe we will have to suffer when they try to control everything but I know they will never escape what they really are, so we will have to adapt, like a microbe mutating, to live again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Blewn0se Hermitage's avatar
Blewn0se Hermitage
8h

It is inevitable

Not too long ago there were (as for example in Europe) a never ending amount of Kingdoms, Fiefdoms, Principalities, City States, Nations, Countries, Empires and Protectorates... As technology and communications, and ease of trade and commerce increase, and increase of cultural integration and normalising societal norms, it is only the desire for simplification and increasing efficiency/productivity within these systems. Of course, eventually it will reach a point where it will become a dumpster fire. Human nature is the spark, and the fuel

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Collapse Life · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture