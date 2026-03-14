When the economy says one thing but your wallet says another

David Haggith — founder of The Daily Doom — joins Collapse Life this week for a wide-ranging conversation about the growing disconnect between official economic data and the conditions unfolding in the real world.

Over the past year, job numbers have been repeatedly revised downward. GDP growth continues to look respectable on paper even as inflation erodes purchasing power. And policymakers continue to insist the economy is strong while millions of people feel increasing financial pressure.

The question isn’t just whether the economy is weakening, it’s whether the statistics themselves have become unreliable indicators of what’s really happening.

In this conversation we explore:

why recent revisions to employment data may point to a stealth recession already underway

how GDP calculations can obscure the true impact of inflation

the hidden risks building in private credit markets

how war, energy prices, and geopolitics could accelerate economic instability

David has spent years analyzing financial crises and systemic risk, and his perspective cuts through the daily noise and focuses on the structural forces shaping the global economy.

If you’re trying to understand where the economy may be headed, and why so many official narratives feel increasingly unhinged from reality, this conversation is worth your time.

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