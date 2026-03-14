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When the economy says one thing but your wallet says another

From job numbers to GDP calculations, the economic data we rely on may be hiding more than it reveals.
Mar 14, 2026

David Haggith — founder of The Daily Doom — joins Collapse Life this week for a wide-ranging conversation about the growing disconnect between official economic data and the conditions unfolding in the real world.

Over the past year, job numbers have been repeatedly revised downward. GDP growth continues to look respectable on paper even as inflation erodes purchasing power. And policymakers continue to insist the economy is strong while millions of people feel increasing financial pressure.

The question isn’t just whether the economy is weakening, it’s whether the statistics themselves have become unreliable indicators of what’s really happening.

In this conversation we explore:

  • why recent revisions to employment data may point to a stealth recession already underway

  • how GDP calculations can obscure the true impact of inflation

  • the hidden risks building in private credit markets

  • how war, energy prices, and geopolitics could accelerate economic instability

David has spent years analyzing financial crises and systemic risk, and his perspective cuts through the daily noise and focuses on the structural forces shaping the global economy.

If you’re trying to understand where the economy may be headed, and why so many official narratives feel increasingly unhinged from reality, this conversation is worth your time.

Related link:

The Daily Doom
Economic, social and political news with commentary for our chaotic times. A non-partisan weekday collection of the most consequential stories presented with biting editorials and a dose of humor to smoothen its sharp edge. A voice for Independents.
By David Haggith

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