Five news headlines that vanished quickly

The news cycle has a rhythm most of us recognize by now: a story breaks, dominates attention for days or weeks, and then gives way to the next big thing. As we used to say in the newsroom — if it bleeds, it leads.



But what happens to those stories after the attention moves on?

That’s what we’re looking at on the podcast this week: we present five major headlines from earlier this year and look at where they stand now. In several cases, the outcomes are still unresolved, the investigations are ongoing, or the broader implications are still taking shape. Nevertheless, we focus on:

The Minneapolis ICE raids that shut down neighborhoods and left two civilians dead

The extraordinary capture of Nicolás Maduro and his wife

The massive Epstein files dump (and the lack of US fallout)

The sudden frenzy over Greenland and its rare-earth riches

The tariff chaos and the $166 billion refund that you’ll never see

The point here isn’t that something is deliberately being hidden or ignored (although that’s certainly very plausible). It’s more that the pace of the news cycle often outstrips the pace of resolution, and many news consumers too easily forget to ask a simple question: what do these stories look like now that they’re no longer front-page news? It’s especially important in the context of rights, responsibilities, and limitations of the government in the framework of the Constitution.

Let us know if you like this format — straight monologues, personal takes, and follow-through on stories the mainstream media drops too soon. And be sure to comment below to let us know which of these five stories surprised you the most?