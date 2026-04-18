The metals supply crunch hiding in plain sight

A quiet assumption built into modern life is that whatever we need will simply be there — copper for wires, silver for electronics, rare metals for data centers, steel and aluminum for a whole bunch of other things.

That system feels a bit opaque because, quite frankly, it has worked quietly and unassumingly for decades. But what happens when it doesn’t?

In this conversation with veteran metals and mining investor, Michael Gentile, a different picture comes into focus, where the foundations of a system we’ve taken for granted have been steadily eroded over the last 20 to 30 years. In the name of efficiency, production was offshored; in the name of ethics and the environment, mining was stigmatized and starved of capital. All the while, demand has been accelerating.

Reality has a way of waking people up and now, rapidly shrinking supply is butting up against expanding demand in a way that is becoming hard to ignore.

This conversation with Collapse Life host, Zahra Sethna, unpacks all of that, and also reframes how to think about metals like gold, which quietly sits outside the industrial story but increasingly inside the monetary and geopolitical one, as nations look for stability in a system that feels less certain than it did even a decade ago.

It’s a complex and fascinating story to understand, even if you don’t have a penny invested in it and never intend to. Wrapping your head around the constraints of the system that sustains us, and the impact of decisions that could determine our very existence is well worth the effort, and there’s no better guide through it than Michael.

Key topics discussed:

The 20–30 year underinvestment cycle in mining and how it created today’s shortages

Why ESG and globalization pushed production out of the West

How rising demand from AI, electrification, and re-shoring is colliding with constrained supply

The trade-offs between fast metal output in emerging markets vs. stability in the West

Why gold is reasserting itself as a monetary asset in a de-globalizing world

The risks — and opportunities — in mining and metals investing, and particularly ‘junior’ mining.

This conversation isn’t about hype cycles or short-term trades. It’s about the kind of structural forces that take decades to build and even longer to unwind. And the opportunities it presents for those with their eyes on the horizon.

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