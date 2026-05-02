A deeper look at what lies behind 'Universal High Income'

There’s a version of the future being repeated by Silicon Valley tech bros with a frequency that makes it sound inevitable.

It goes something like this: Artificial intelligence accelerates, making jobs disappear. The economy restructures itself around machines; in response, governments — or perhaps corporations — step in to provide everyone an income, without the need to qualify, thereby ensuring that no one falls through the cracks.

It sounds like a clean, almost altruistic, utopian narrative. By now though, we should all know there’s no such thing as a free lunch. In this week’s Collapse Life podcast, Courtenay Turner joins host Zahra Sethna to pull at the story’s threads, revealing how the pieces actually fit together.

Turner pushes past the familiar framing of universal basic income and examines what’s now being proposed by Elon Musk under the banner of “universal high income.” The distinction matters — not because of the amount being offered, but because of the underlying system it implies: technocracy.

Seen through that lens, you soon realize this isn’t about whether or not people will work less, or differently, but about ownership versus access, agency versus administration, and whether the economic structure being outlined will replace one set of dependencies with another.

The discussion traces these ideas back to earlier technocratic frameworks, where energy, production, and consumption were meant to be managed through closed-loop systems governed by technical “experts.”

Turner’s insights toward the end of the interview — looking at what replaces the sense of contribution, value, and purpose that work once provided — revisit an older but tried and true idea: Stewardship. Stewardship and apprenticeship form a framework that predates wage labor and, she argues, getting back to living meaningful lives requires that revival.

As often happens on this podcast, the conversation doesn’t necessarily neatly resolve; it challenges the narrative, upends assumptions, and leaves viewers with a sharper sense of what’s actually at stake.

Watch the full interview — and decide for yourself where this is heading.

Related links:

Learn more about Courtenay Turner https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

Find Courtenay Turner on Substack: https://courtenayturner.substack.com/

Where to buy ‘The Final Betrayal: How Technocracy Destroyed America’

- Amazon affiliate link: https://amzn.to/3L5yaTO

- Buy outside of the United States: https://books.by/patrickwood

Courtenay’s article series:

Part 1: The Technocratic Unconscious

Part 2: Why UHI Isn’t “Sci-Fi Communism”

Part 3: What Humans Stand to Lose

Part 4: The Technocratic Creed

Past Collapse Life articles on Universal Basic Income:

The Dependency Trap - Interview with David Bell https://www.collapselife.com/p/the-universal-basic-income-trap-david-bell

Why do we keep trying to give people a basic income? https://www.collapselife.com/p/why-do-we-keep-trying-to-give-people

Notes from the edge of civilization: the AI job-pocalypse is nearer than you think https://www.collapselife.com/p/notes-from-the-edge-of-civilization-e1c

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