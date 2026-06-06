Seeing the warning signs and doing nothing

One of the strangest things about this moment is how so many people recognize the fragility around them and still do almost nothing to prepare.

We all lived through COVID. We all watched global supply chains break. We’ve all seen how storms, fires, floods, blackouts, and boil-water notices ransack communities. We see rising prices, institutional failures, and billionaire bunker stories all around us. Most of us know, at some level, that things are not quite as stable as we once assumed.

And yet most people still behave as if life will still go on as it always has.

That’s the real subject of this week’s conversation with Amy Edelman and Chris Begley, co-authors of a new book called The Emergency Playbook. The discussion didn’t focus so much on how to prepare, but on why people don’t, and what it might take to make preparedness feel normal, sane, and necessary again.

Amy brings the perspective of an ordinary suburban household. She is not trying to sell fear to anyone. She is just trying to make preparedness approachable again — the kind of practical readiness that makes life easier when something goes wrong, which is always does.

Chris comes at the subject from a historical and archaeological lens. Across time, people have survived hard moments not because they had all the perfect gear, but because they had skills, social bonds, adaptability, and the ability to cooperate under pressure.

The most interesting point to emerge from the discussion is that fear alone won’t wake people up. Responsibility for neighbors may not work either, at least not everywhere. Amy’s more persuasive hook is discomfort: people may wake up when they personally experience being caught short and decide they never want to feel that helpless again. Chris thinks preparedness may need to be recast as citizenship, care, and being useful to others rather than as fear, ideology, or consumer gear.

Related links:

• Order The Emergency Playbook

• Find Amy Edelman on Instagram (Pretty.Prepared)

• Explore Chris Begley’s work