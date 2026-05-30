The price of saying what everyone can see

Have you ever wondered why so many people see what is happening, but still refuse to say anything about it? So many are willing to pretend to believe something in order to remain members of the “good team.”

That’s the uncomfortable territory we enter in this latest conversation with evolutionary psychologist Dr. Dani Sulikowski.

The jumping-off point is the recent Tickle v Giggle case in Australia, involving a female-only app, a transgender-identifying male applicant, and a court ruling that Dr. Dani argues has profound implications for sex-based rights, women-only spaces, and the legal hierarchy now being built around gender identity.

But what Dr. Dani is really interested in is the machinery of enforcement: not merely what is being said, but who is making it impossible to disagree. Her argument is provocative — and may be uncomfortable for many. She argues that much of the enforcement comes through female-dominated institutions and female-coded social behaviors: HR departments, universities, health systems, journalism, social shaming, reputational policing, and the relentless moral pressure to prove one belongs to the “nice” side of history.

Dr. Dani brings an evolutionary psychology lens to these questions, arguing that women’s social networks have always carried powerful incentives around belonging, exclusion, status, and reproductive competition. In her view, modern ideological enforcement is psychological, social, and deeply rooted in the human need to remain inside the group.

The conversation goes beyond gender ideology to tackle something much larger: how societies build taboos, how institutions launder absurdity into policy, and how ordinary people learn to say the approved thing even when their eyes tell them otherwise.

As is often the case with Collapse Life conversations, this discussion pushes boundaries and may unsettle some. But if we exist for anything, it is for promoting this kind of discourse, which asks why certain truths now require courage, and why so many people have quietly decided that being brave is too costly.