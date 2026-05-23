Can freedom survive in the age of frictionless control?

When Technocracy first entered public consciousness nearly 100 years ago, there was substantial pushback against the idea that experts, engineers, and systems should manage society. Today — with AI, algorithmic prominence, and digital identity — many of those same ideas are reappearing, but now with far less public resistance.

That’s the tension at the heart of this week’s Collapse Life conversation, a broad-ranging and candid chat with entrepreneur and writer Mark Jeftovic. He argues that the systems now emerging around us are not sudden departures from the past, but the natural acceleration of trends that have been building for decades.

The immediate catalyst for the discussion was Palantir’s now-viral “manifesto” on X — 22 distilled points from Alex Karp’s new book that triggered intense backlash online. But as Jeftovic points out, the outrage itself revealed something important: many people reacted as though these ideas had suddenly materialized out of nowhere, when in reality the infrastructure, incentives, and institutional logic behind them have already been taking shape for years. The difference now is that the euphemisms are beginning to disappear.

Surveillance systems once framed as temporary security measures are becoming normalized parts of everyday life. Digital identity systems are expanding through age verification requirements, financial systems, and online platforms. AI agents increasingly mediate what people see, what they believe, and eventually what decisions they make. Meanwhile, the institutions that once helped buffer ordinary people from massive centralized systems — journalism, churches, unions, local civic structures — no longer inspire much confidence at all.

One of the most compelling ideas in the conversation is Mark’s distinction between the classic “panopticon” model of surveillance and what he calls the “synopticon”: a world where everyone watches everyone else simultaneously. In that environment, surveillance stops feeling exceptional because it becomes ambient. Constant visibility simply becomes the cost of participation.

As the pace of technological acceleration increases, many people appear less interested in freedom than in relief from complexity. The modern world demands constant decisions, constant navigation, constant vigilance. Under those conditions, systems that promise convenience, stability, and frictionless management become deeply attractive — even when they require surrendering autonomy in return.

That is where the conversation becomes especially unsettling.

Jeftovic argues that privacy itself may increasingly become a luxury good: something available mainly to those with enough resources, knowledge, and agency to carve out distance from the systems most people will simply accept as unavoidable. In that future, society bifurcates not just economically, but cognitively — between people capable of navigating increasingly abstract technological systems and those overwhelmed by them.

At the same time, he believes new forms of informal community may emerge to replace collapsing institutions. Smaller networks built around trust, skills, aligned values, and mutual support may become more important than formal political structures themselves. Rather than mass movements, the future may belong to what he calls “high-agency” individuals and tribes learning to build parallel systems beneath increasingly centralized ones.

Whether you agree with his conclusions or not, this conversation forces an uncomfortable question into the open:

If the technocratic future is no longer hiding behind softer language and corporate branding, what kind of human beings will be capable of navigating it without being absorbed by it entirely?

Relevant links:

Bombthrower: https://bombthrower.com

EasyDNS: https://easydns.com

Ready Network: https://ready.ca

Books mentioned (affiliate links):

Quantum Jump: A Survival Guide for the New Renaissance (W. R. Clement): https://amzn.to/42tt6fZ

What is the Mafia (Gaetano Mosca): https://amzn.to/42Nhl57

The Technological Republic: Hard Power, Soft Belief, and the Future of the West (Alex Karp): https://amzn.to/49c2bdi

TV 2000: A Choice Collection of Super Science Fiction (Isaac Asimov, Editor): https://amzn.to/3PzIk0T

Future Shock (Alvin Toffler): https://amzn.to/4dEWDJC