Reclaiming ownership in the age of 'smart' machines

You asked for it, folks, and here it is. Our conversation with Doug Wilson, founder of Ursa Ag, the low-tech tractor company that has suddenly gone viral after farmers across North America recognized themselves in the problem he describes.

Modern agricultural equipment has become astonishingly expensive, deeply computerized, and often impossible to repair without specialized technicians. In some cases, machinery worth over a million dollars can be disabled by something as absurd as a failed radio module tied into the tractor’s communication system (a.k.a. its CANBus system).

Wilson’s answer is so simple that it’s radical: build a machine that owners can actually afford, understand, repair, and maintain — with minimized technology touch points.

Beneath the surface discussion of tractors sits something much larger. As societies move toward increasingly software/app-driven infrastructure — from appliances to vehicles to farming itself — more people are beginning to question whether “smart” technology is genuinely improving their lives, or simply creating new forms of dependency, surveillance, and economic extraction.

The conversation also explores the mounting pressure on farmers themselves, from fertilizer shortages and tariff disruptions to shrinking profit margins and rising consolidation. Wilson argues that many farmers already understand the fragility of the system better than anyone else — because they live inside and with its constraints every day.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Relevant links:

UrsaAg official website

That “viral” Farms.com video

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