Peter Grandich’s roadmap for financial resilience in 2025

We always look forward to having Peter Grandich, former ‘Wall Street Whiz Kid’, on the Collapse Life podcast. Given his vast experience and prescient perspective, we though it fitting to have him as one of our first guests for 2025. A year that appears more and more to be one filled with chaos — in the markets and otherwise.



Whenever we speak, his message is consistent — build your ark, get out of debt, and trust in God. And yet, each conversation always brings fresh insights. This week, we dive into the global debt crisis, the potential impact of the Trump administration, the future of Bitcoin and gold, and, as always, the enduring role of faith.

Peter has been a trusted voice for years, urging people to prepare for turbulent times. Here’s a summary of some of what we covered:

The global debt crisis

Peter paints a sobering picture of skyrocketing debt — not just in the US, but globally. From government overspending to consumer debt spirals, he explains why this issue may be unsolvable without divine intervention. The Trump administration’s second act

You may love him or hate him, but Peter sees Trump as a man of action. Still, the question is will his plans to "fix" America’s economy bring relief or more chaos? And what does this mean for the polarization gripping the nation? Bitcoin, gold, and the future of money

Cryptocurrencies dominate headlines, but Peter is blunt when he advises to bet against Bitcoin, not on it. He explains why central banks are stockpiling gold, not Bitcoin, and what this signals for the future of financial systems. Geopolitical shifts and global power struggles

From the rise of BRICS to the potential breakup of the European Union, Peter warns that the post-COVID world is evolving rapidly — and not in America’s favor. Practical steps for everyday people

Whether you’re planning for retirement or just trying to stay afloat, Peter emphasizes one critical shift: focus on capital preservation over chasing risky returns. His timeless advice? Spend less, pay down debt, and simplify your life.

If 2024 taught us anything, it’s that the world we once knew is gone and we need to prepare for rapid changes and challenges ahead. As always, Peter’s message is clear: now is the time to take control of your financial future.

Don’t miss this essential conversation. And let us know your thoughts in the comments.