Reading between the headlines: A candid conversation with James Perloff

In the latest episode of the Collapse Life podcast, James Perloff — the author of eight books — joins us to look at where we stand in mid-2025 vis-a-vis some of the chaos foreseen earlier in the year. Why does much of it feel so familiar and so unsettling? From the rapid shifts in tensions between Iran and Israel to questions about the potential for domestic unrest, we take a calm but critical look at the patterns that drive political and media responses in moments like this.

We also revisit the much-discussed Deagel population forecast — not as a prediction, but as a lens for understanding how narratives, policy, and technology intersect. Could a chilling but coordinated plan be unfolding behind the scenes? The question is worth positing not because we enjoy wearing tinfoil, but in the context of how quickly the domestic and international situations appear to be in flux bordering on chaos.

This is one of those conversations that we deemed too spicy for YouTube — so you know it must be good!

