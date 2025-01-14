Meet Maxime Bernier, Canada's watchdog

Following Justin Trudeau's recent resignation, Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives seem poised to secure a decisive victory. Maxime Bernier, leader of the still young People’s Party of Canada (PPC), knows he’s playing a long game and likely won’t be stepping into the Prime Minister’s Office this time around. Instead, Bernier has a simpler goal: to win enough support to secure a seat at the table and act as a watchdog, ensuring the Conservatives remain accountable to Canadians and their values.

His message to voters is clear: since the Conservative party is expected to win, there’s no reason for Canadians not to cast a ballot in favor of the ideas and principles they truly believe in.

Bernier isn’t positioning the PPC as a spoiler. Instead, he wisely envisions the party as a critical counterweight to ensure Poilievre’s government doesn’t veer into globalist complacency or hollow managerialism. “Poilievre will be a good manager of a big, fat government,” Bernier warns, “but he won’t push for the bold changes Canada desperately needs.” By gaining even a few seats, the PPC aims to influence the national conversation, holding the Conservatives accountable to conservative values.

“We will keep Poilievre honest,” he says. “We will push him in the right direction. Poilievre is a globalist. He's for mass immigration. He's not speaking about balancing the budget in one year. He's pro-war in Ukraine. He's pro-Paris Accord.”

One of Bernier’s most controversial stances is on immigration, where he advocates for a moratorium on mass immigration and stronger policies to ensure newcomers integrate successfully. While the mainstream media often labels these policies as racist or bigoted, Bernier passionately refutes this. He says his immigration policy is about prioritizing the well-being of Canadians and ensuring immigrants can thrive in their new home.

“It is not anti-immigrant. It’s to ensure that new immigrants will be happy and prosperous in our country. Right now, that’s not the case. They’re living in tents in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver. We don’t want that.”

Bernier also notes that many immigrants themselves agree with the PPC’s stance, as they understand the strain open borders place on housing, jobs, and social cohesion.

He points to Canada’s worsening housing crisis as evidence that mass immigration without proper planning has created unsustainable demand. “You can’t just build your way out of the problem,” Bernier said. “The solution is controlling demand, and that means responsible immigration policies.”

For many voters, the fear of “wasting” their vote on a smaller party looms large. But with the Conservatives leading in the polls, Bernier argues that Canadians now have the freedom to vote according to their values rather than settling for the “least bad” option. “This election is your chance to vote for what you believe in,” he says.

Bernier’s approach to this election isn’t about empty promises of sweeping victories. He’s pragmatic about the challenges of Canada’s first-past-the-post system, acknowledging that breaking through will take time. But he’s optimistic. “We’re winning the battle of ideas,” he said, pointing to growing public support for many of the PPC’s positions.

If you’ve ever felt disenchanted by the political status quo and yearn for a voice that prioritizes bold ideas over safe slogans, take the time to watch this video and hear Maxime Bernier out. Then let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

👉 Watch the full interview now to hear Bernier’s vision for Canada and why he believes this election is the perfect opportunity to vote on principle, not fear.

