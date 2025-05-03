Still fresh after 8 months: Revisiting transgenderism and our post-human future

Eight months ago,

joined Collapse Life to explain why “gender ideology” isn’t a grassroots rights movement — it’s

backed by Big Tech, Big Pharma, and transhumanists seeking to rewrite what it means to be human.

Since then, you may have seen headlines rolling back some transgender momentum:

The UK has legally defined “woman” as a biological female

Hungary has amended its constitution: two sexes only

Donald Trump has banned trans athletes from women’s sports

Youth gender clinics are closing and whistleblowers are speaking out.

The question is: have the tides really started to turn on this issue?

Given the deep financial and ideological roots Bilek lays out, maybe not. With AI and biotech advancing faster than anyone imagined, and with technocrats advising the White House, we thought it was timely to revisit this important episode through the lens of what’s been happening in the ensuing eight months.

In addition, our subscriber base has seen a steady increase in the past four months (we’re so grateful!) so if you’re new to Collapse Life, or if you missed this important interview the first time, be sure to watch now. You won’t be disappointed.

And, if you enjoy it, please be sure to share it far and wide so others can benefit and we can continue to bring you great interviews.