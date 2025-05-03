Collapse Life

Collapse Life

Still fresh after 8 months: Revisiting transgenderism and our post-human future

Last August, Collapse Life had a powerful conversation with Jennifer Bilek. Given some sweeping changes, is gender ideology is really losing steam or just evolving into something even more engineered?
May 03, 2025
Eight months ago,

Jennifer Bilek
joined Collapse Life to explain why “gender ideology” isn’t a grassroots rights movement — it’s a top-down project backed by Big Tech, Big Pharma, and transhumanists seeking to rewrite what it means to be human.

Since then, you may have seen headlines rolling back some transgender momentum:

The question is: have the tides really started to turn on this issue?

Given the deep financial and ideological roots Bilek lays out, maybe not. With AI and biotech advancing faster than anyone imagined, and with technocrats advising the White House, we thought it was timely to revisit this important episode through the lens of what’s been happening in the ensuing eight months.

In addition, our subscriber base has seen a steady increase in the past four months (we’re so grateful!) so if you’re new to Collapse Life, or if you missed this important interview the first time, be sure to watch now. You won’t be disappointed.

And, if you enjoy it, please be sure to share it far and wide so others can benefit and we can continue to bring you great interviews.

Don’t just watch the collapse — understand it. Become a paid subscriber to Collapse Life and access deeper dives, exclusive content, and insights you won’t find anywhere else.

