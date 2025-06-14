How do we reclaim clarity and consciousness in a sleepwalking world?

Most people think they’re awake, but as anesthesiologist Dr. Madhava Setty explains, there’s a difference between being conscious and being aware.

This latest episode of the Collapse Life podcast dives into the uncomfortable question: how do you know what you know? It explores the difference between belief and truth, the power of fear to suppress curiosity, and how an entire society can be medically, digitally, and spiritually sedated — and not even notice.

Dr. Setty shares what he’s learned after guiding thousands of patients in and out of literal unconsciousness, and how that work led him to question everything: from COVID narratives, to reincarnation, to 9/11.

You might not agree with everything he says — but we challenge you to listen with an open mind because that, ultimately, is the only way to learn something new.

