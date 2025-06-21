On being British and being collapse-aware

Most people sense that something isn't right with the world — but only those with conviction make life-altering decisions based on that feeling.

Meet Susan Harley and her husband, who are part of that tribe. And, they’re based in Britain, which is (as with other commonwealth countries such as Canada and Australia) a place where contrarian thinking is often frowned upon. Or worse.

In this wide-ranging conversation, Collapse Life host Zahra Sethna speaks with Harley about her transition from corporate life in the city to rural simplicity in the British countryside. This isn’t just about farming or downsizing — it’s about coherence in chaos, courage in uncertainty, and questioning the narratives we're fed.

Discussion topics include:

What it means to be collapse-aware

The mental and emotional preparation that’s often missing from "prepping"

The power of community over isolation

Why courage may be the most radical act of all

If you're feeling disoriented by current events, or quietly searching for a more meaningful path — this conversation is for you.