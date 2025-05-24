Collapse Life

Collapse Life

On the precipice: Americans are struggling and things may get worse

Peter Grandich never pulls punches. In this week's interview, he's as candid and hopeful as ever, despite the possibility that things may get worse before they get better.
May 24, 2025
With trade wars brewing, inflation ticking up again, and credit card delinquencies rising fast, the idea that we’re “doing just fine” as a nation is quickly unraveling. But you wouldn’t know it from watching the news.

This week on the Collapse Life podcast, the original “Wall Street Whiz Kid,” Peter Grandich, returns for another unflinching conversation about:

  • Why the recent credit downgrade should have sparked panic

  • What happens when the interest on our debt becomes unpayable

  • How private equity is quietly swallowing your housing, healthcare, and job

  • Why the “Buy Now, Pay Later” economy is turning into “Buy Now, Pay Never”

  • How many Americans are having to choose between eating and paying their bills

  • And how to prepare — spiritually, practically, and financially — for what’s coming

As usual, Grandich doesn’t pull any punches or sell false hope. What he does offer is clear-eyed truth about where we are, what led us here, and what the wise are doing next.

For those pressed for time, here’s a copy of the transcript:

Relevant links:

