On the precipice: Americans are struggling and things may get worse

With trade wars brewing, inflation ticking up again, and credit card delinquencies rising fast, the idea that we’re “doing just fine” as a nation is quickly unraveling. But you wouldn’t know it from watching the news.

This week on the Collapse Life podcast, the original “Wall Street Whiz Kid,” Peter Grandich, returns for another unflinching conversation about:

Why the recent credit downgrade should have sparked panic

What happens when the interest on our debt becomes unpayable

How private equity is quietly swallowing your housing, healthcare, and job

Why the “Buy Now, Pay Later” economy is turning into “Buy Now, Pay Never”

How many Americans are having to choose between eating and paying their bills

And how to prepare — spiritually, practically, and financially — for what’s coming

As usual, Grandich doesn’t pull any punches or sell false hope. What he does offer is clear-eyed truth about where we are, what led us here, and what the wise are doing next.

For those pressed for time, here’s a copy of the transcript:

Grandich Transcript May2025 64.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

